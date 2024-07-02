British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Purchased by Applied Capital LLC FL

Applied Capital LLC FL increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 109.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 3,620.9% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in British American Tobacco by 30.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 52,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 12,166 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.9% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 9,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 89.4% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,359,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654,047. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.18.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

