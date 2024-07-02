Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 50.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 377.5% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,975 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 844.1% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,025,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,211,000 after purchasing an additional 917,284 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,321,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period.

Shares of RPV stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.92. The company had a trading volume of 108,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,023. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $67.69 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.61 and a 200 day moving average of $83.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

