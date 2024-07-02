Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 68 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $264.75. The company had a trading volume of 230,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,069. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $271.53. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.34.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

