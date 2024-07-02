Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 56,539 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 494.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,539 shares during the period. JPMorgan Income ETF comprises 1.5% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.26% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPIE. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 165.5% in the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 34,493 shares during the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,114,000 after buying an additional 45,518 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 33,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPIE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.17. The company had a trading volume of 137,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,564. JPMorgan Income ETF has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $45.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.35.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.