Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 166,291 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 522.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,291 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 4.4% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.21% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $8,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.66. 1,234,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $46.21.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

