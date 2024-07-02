Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Has $986,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 187.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,847 shares during the period. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEPQ. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.21. 3,046,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,708,957. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $55.84. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4212 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

