Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,510 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGGR. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $335,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 79,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 102,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGGR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.92. 930,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,311. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $33.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

