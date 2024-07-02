Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Raised to C$133.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$133.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.42% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$91.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$102.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$106.40.
In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.02, for a total transaction of C$4,273,941.42. In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.02, for a total value of C$4,273,941.42. Also, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 7,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.33, for a total value of C$687,377.58. Insiders have sold 83,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,979 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
