Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $189.23 and last traded at $187.10. Approximately 1,290,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 8,503,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BA. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Baird R W upgraded Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

Get Boeing alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BA

Boeing Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.05. The firm has a market cap of $113.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.70 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 6.4% in the first quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,907 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,483 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 36.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 20.5% during the first quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 220,419 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $42,539,000 after buying an additional 37,504 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boeing

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.