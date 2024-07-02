BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

MHD stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,442. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $12.18.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

