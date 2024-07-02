BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MUI)

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

MUI traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,245. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $12.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.87.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

