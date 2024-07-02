BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Insider Mattias Eriksson Sells 52,549 Shares

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) insider Mattias Eriksson sold 52,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $128,745.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

BB stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,617,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,633,146. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.40.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.05 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 25.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on BlackBerry from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

Institutional Trading of BlackBerry

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BB. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in BlackBerry by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 97,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 351,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

See Also

