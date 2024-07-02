BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) CEO Robert W. Eddy Sells 11,000 Shares

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $955,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,651,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:BJ traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $85.63. 1,300,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,528. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.05 and a 52 week high of $90.43. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,136,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,385,000 after purchasing an additional 590,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,940,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,229,000 after acquiring an additional 369,317 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,647,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,174,000 after acquiring an additional 150,414 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,118,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,946,000 after acquiring an additional 56,442 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,514,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,625,000 after acquiring an additional 377,019 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

