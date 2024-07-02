BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.06 and last traded at $36.98. 92,148 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 372,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BJRI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

BJ’s Restaurants Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.24 million, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.53.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $337.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.35 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $56,896.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,652 shares in the company, valued at $272,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 298.7% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 141,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 106,054 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 124,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 63,299 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $2,199,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 296,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 51,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 65,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 40,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

Further Reading

