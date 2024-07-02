BitTorrent-New (BTT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.40 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $837.31 million and $15.40 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000681 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001624 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000693 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000087 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $19,434,634.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.