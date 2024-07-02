BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Price Up 3.8% This Week

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 1st. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $781.09 million and $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for about $62,895.96 or 0.99910494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00012337 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009363 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000976 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012527 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00005694 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.64 or 0.00075675 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 63,262.84766116 USD and is up 4.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.