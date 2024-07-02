BioPharma Credit (BPCR) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on July 31st

BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BioPharma Credit Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of LON:BPCR opened at GBX 0.84 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.88. BioPharma Credit has a twelve month low of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.94 ($0.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £10.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.22.
BioPharma Credit Company Profile
