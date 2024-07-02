BioPharma Credit (BPCR) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on July 31st

BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BioPharma Credit Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LON:BPCR opened at GBX 0.84 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.88. BioPharma Credit has a twelve month low of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.94 ($0.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £10.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.22.

BioPharma Credit Company Profile

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

