Beldex (BDX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $238.17 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. In the last week, Beldex has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $238.17 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,438.78 or 0.05471437 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00045780 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008399 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00014512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00012805 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010843 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002021 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,925,638,671 coins and its circulating supply is 6,448,258,671 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

