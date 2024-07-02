Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,898,564 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 102% from the previous session’s volume of 1,927,494 shares.The stock last traded at $45.36 and had previously closed at $45.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BNS shares. UBS Group started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.67.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 10.40%. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.769 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 70.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,280,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,232,000 after purchasing an additional 33,490 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,691,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,083,057,000 after purchasing an additional 725,489 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 22,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at about $905,000. 49.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

