Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.79.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $40.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 402.2% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

