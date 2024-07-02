Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on Atossa Therapeutics from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Atossa Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

ATOS stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.21. Atossa Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.31.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Atossa Therapeutics will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Finn purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $44,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after buying an additional 78,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

