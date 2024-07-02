ATOR Protocol Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last Week (ATOR)

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last seven days, ATOR Protocol has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ATOR Protocol token can now be bought for about $1.38 or 0.00002225 BTC on exchanges. ATOR Protocol has a total market cap of $57.96 million and approximately $102.78 worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About ATOR Protocol

ATOR Protocol was first traded on January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 tokens. The official message board for ATOR Protocol is medium.com/@atorprotocol. The official website for ATOR Protocol is ator.io. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol.

ATOR Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 65,589,909.69861894 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 1.33426746 USD and is down -16.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $696.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATOR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATOR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATOR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

