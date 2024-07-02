ATB Capital Cuts Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target to C$12.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by ATB Capital from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EFX. Raymond James reduced their target price on Enerflex from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial lowered Enerflex from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. National Bankshares lowered Enerflex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Enerflex from C$6.55 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.25.

Shares of EFX stock opened at C$7.38 on Friday. Enerflex has a twelve month low of C$5.44 and a twelve month high of C$11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$915.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.44.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.33). Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of C$860.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$780.57 million. On average, analysts predict that Enerflex will post 0.3211137 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -8.06%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

