AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Price Target Raised to GBX 74 at Jefferies Financial Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 71 ($0.90) to GBX 74 ($0.94) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 99.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a £110 ($139.13) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £130 ($164.43) to £150 ($189.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £105.53 ($133.49).

AZN stock traded down GBX 220 ($2.78) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting £120.84 ($152.85). The company had a trading volume of 9,346,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,114. The stock has a market cap of £187.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,873.08, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.16. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 9,461 ($119.67) and a 52 week high of £127.04 ($160.69). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is £122.31 and its 200 day moving average price is £110.81.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

