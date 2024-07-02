ARPA Self Reported Market Cap Hits $66.29 Million (ARPA)

ARPA (ARPA) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last seven days, ARPA has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ARPA token can currently be purchased for $0.0454 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. ARPA has a total market cap of $66.29 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About ARPA

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,459,388,698 tokens. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial. ARPA’s official message board is medium.com/@arpa. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ARPA’s official website is arpanetwork.io.

ARPA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,457,888,698.4 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.04577802 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $4,742,908.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARPA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARPA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARPA using one of the exchanges listed above.

