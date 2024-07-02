ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the May 31st total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 992,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the first quarter valued at $1,549,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 454.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ARR shares. StockNews.com cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARMOUR Residential REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

ARR traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.45. The company had a trading volume of 890,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,995. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.16. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $26.90.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $141.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.60 million. On average, analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -399.99%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.