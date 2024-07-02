Ardor (ARDR) Price Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. Ardor has a total market cap of $65.11 million and $3.61 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ardor has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0652 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00045333 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00008501 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00012825 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00010887 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

