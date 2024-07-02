Ardor (ARDR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.75 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Ardor has a market cap of $64.67 million and $3.75 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.0647 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00045745 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00008788 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012733 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011073 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

