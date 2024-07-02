Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Short Interest Up 8.9% in June

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the May 31st total of 4,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 46.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 537,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,087,000 after buying an additional 169,590 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 8.1% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 109,600 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 343,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 80,182 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 18,327 shares in the last quarter. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARCO traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.97. 198,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,166. Arcos Dorados has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $13.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average is $11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

(Get Free Report)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

