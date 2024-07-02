Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on APTO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptose Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APTO opened at $0.75 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $5.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aptose Biosciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aptose Biosciences stock. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,334 shares during the quarter. Annandale Capital LLC owned about 0.99% of Aptose Biosciences worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

