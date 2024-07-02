Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on APLD. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Digital currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.40.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Applied Digital

Applied Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ:APLD opened at $6.50 on Friday. Applied Digital has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $891.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 4.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.40). Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 61.84% and a negative return on equity of 75.46%. The business had revenue of $43.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.36 million. Research analysts expect that Applied Digital will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Applied Digital by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 11,288 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Applied Digital by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Digital by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 8,824,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,769,000 after acquiring an additional 240,177 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in Applied Digital by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 308,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 188,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Applied Digital by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 750,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 157,819 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.