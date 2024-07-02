Applied Capital LLC FL Purchases 229 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Applied Capital LLC FL lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Cummins comprises approximately 1.6% of Applied Capital LLC FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Cummins by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.20. 511,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $304.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $282.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.13.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.18.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Marvin Boakye purchased 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

