Applied Capital LLC FL Has $1.37 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Applied Capital LLC FL grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $5,440,000. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 760.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 74,094 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 15,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,682,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,379,502. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.70. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, HSBC raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

