Applied Capital LLC FL Grows Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Applied Capital LLC FL raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 4,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.39. 5,170,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,655,182. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The company has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a PE ratio of -29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.16.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

