Apollo Currency (APL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $74.76

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $6.48 million and approximately $74.76 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00045432 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00012643 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00010894 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

