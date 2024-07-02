Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Receives Buy Rating from Rodman & Renshaw

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Rodman & Renshaw in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Annovis Bio from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annovis Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

NYSE ANVS traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,518,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,338. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $106.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.75. Annovis Bio has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $22.49.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.15. On average, research analysts expect that Annovis Bio will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,847,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Annovis Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annovis Bio by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 357,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 20,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. 15.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which has completed three Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

