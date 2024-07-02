Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FINS)

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINSGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

FINS stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $12.33. 37,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,015. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28.

Insider Activity at Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

In related news, Portfolio Manager Johannes Palsson bought 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $70,251.30. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 46,403 shares in the company, valued at $574,933.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile

