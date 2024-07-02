Analyzing Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) & Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ)

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Free Report) and Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.3% of Integrated BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. 45.6% of Integrated BioPharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Integrated BioPharma and Mainz Biomed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated BioPharma -0.23% -0.62% -0.44% Mainz Biomed -2,934.82% -488.05% -145.77%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Mainz Biomed 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Integrated BioPharma and Mainz Biomed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Mainz Biomed has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,638.12%. Given Mainz Biomed’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mainz Biomed is more favorable than Integrated BioPharma.

Volatility and Risk

Integrated BioPharma has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mainz Biomed has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Integrated BioPharma and Mainz Biomed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated BioPharma $50.67 million 0.12 -$30,000.00 N/A N/A Mainz Biomed $900,000.00 N/A -$26.30 million ($1.64) -0.21

Integrated BioPharma has higher revenue and earnings than Mainz Biomed.

Summary

Integrated BioPharma beats Mainz Biomed on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integrated BioPharma

Integrated BioPharma, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States and Luxembourg. It operates through Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses segments. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers, and specialized health-care providers. The Other Nutraceutical Businesses segment distributes healthful nutritional products for sale through mass market, grocery, drug, and vitamin retailers under the Peaceful Sleep and Wheatgrass brands, as well as other branded proprietary nutraceutical products. This segment also sells private label vitamin and nutritional supplement products through the Internet; provides warehousing and fulfilment services; and distributes fine natural botanicals, including multi minerals, as well as raw materials. The company was formerly known as Integrated Health Technologies, Inc. Integrated BioPharma, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Hillside, New Jersey.

About Mainz Biomed

Mainz Biomed N.V. develops and sells in-vitro diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer in the United States. The company offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer diagnostic molecular genetic stool test. It also develops PancAlert, a stool-based screening test for the detection of pancreatic cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Mainz, Germany.

