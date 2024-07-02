Analyzing Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) & Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD)

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) and Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Grand Canyon Education and Color Star Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grand Canyon Education 0 0 3 0 3.00 Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus target price of $165.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.61%. Given Grand Canyon Education’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Grand Canyon Education is more favorable than Color Star Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Grand Canyon Education has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Color Star Technology has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Grand Canyon Education and Color Star Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grand Canyon Education $985.45 million 4.27 $204.99 million $7.15 19.79 Color Star Technology $16.52 million 0.21 -$37.85 million N/A N/A

Grand Canyon Education has higher revenue and earnings than Color Star Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Grand Canyon Education and Color Star Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grand Canyon Education 21.66% 31.81% 24.00% Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Grand Canyon Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Color Star Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Grand Canyon Education shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Grand Canyon Education beats Color Star Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Get Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services. The company also offers marketing and communication services that include lead acquisition, digital communications strategy, brand identity, media planning and strategy, video, business intelligence and data science, and market research services; and back-office services consisting of finance and accounting, human resources, audit, and procurement services. In addition, it provides education services to 25 university partners. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Color Star Technology

(Get Free Report)

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc. Its Color World platform provides celebrity lectures, celebrity concert videos, celebrity peripheral products, and artist interactive communication services. The company was formerly known as Huitao Technology Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. in May 2020. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

