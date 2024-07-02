Analysts Set Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Target Price at $239.18

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $239.18.
PODD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in Insulet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 3,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of Insulet stock opened at $196.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.27. Insulet has a one year low of $125.82 and a one year high of $293.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16.
Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Insulet will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.
