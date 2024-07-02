Analysts Set Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Target Price at $81.73

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.73.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSIC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSIC opened at $65.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.81. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

