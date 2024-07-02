Analysts Set Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Price Target at GBX 1,189

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,189 ($15.04).

DNLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.18) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,410 ($17.83) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

DNLM opened at GBX 1,059 ($13.39) on Thursday. Dunelm Group has a 12 month low of GBX 959 ($12.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,335.54 ($16.89). The firm has a market cap of £2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,450.68, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,047.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,080.33.

In related news, insider Ajay Kavan purchased 2,471 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,012 ($12.80) per share, with a total value of £25,006.52 ($31,629.80). Company insiders own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

