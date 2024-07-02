Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for International Tower Hill Mines (THM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN: THM):

6/29/2024 – International Tower Hill Mines is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/23/2024 – International Tower Hill Mines is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/17/2024 – International Tower Hill Mines is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/11/2024 – International Tower Hill Mines is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/5/2024 – International Tower Hill Mines is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – International Tower Hill Mines is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/24/2024 – International Tower Hill Mines is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/18/2024 – International Tower Hill Mines is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/12/2024 – International Tower Hill Mines is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/6/2024 – International Tower Hill Mines is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN THM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 270,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,224. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.80. The stock has a market cap of $89.42 million, a PE ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in International Tower Hill Mines during the first quarter worth about $1,416,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 1.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,878,009 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 28,358 shares during the period. 54.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.