American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:AMS opened at $3.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 million, a PE ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 million. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 2.50%. Analysts expect that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.17% of American Shared Hospital Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

