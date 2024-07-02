American Lithium (CVE:LI) Stock Price Down 3.8%

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.76. Approximately 31,623 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 206,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of American Lithium and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of American Lithium to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 10.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$163.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.36.

American Lithium (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.0691633 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew William Bowering purchased 150,000 shares of American Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$106,500.00. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

