American Asset Management Inc. Sells 262 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

American Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.8% of American Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. American Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 50.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,163,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,283,500. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.93. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

