América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of América Móvil from $19.60 to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.69.

Get América Móvil alerts:

View Our Latest Report on América Móvil

América Móvil Stock Performance

Shares of AMX stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. América Móvil has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.43.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.17). América Móvil had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that América Móvil will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2608 per share. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is 24.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On América Móvil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 1,729.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 448.5% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About América Móvil

(Get Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.