Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE MO opened at $46.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $47.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.75.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 563,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,712,000 after purchasing an additional 101,670 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 54.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,455 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,762,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,281,000 after acquiring an additional 337,548 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 293.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 41,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

