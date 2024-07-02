Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Ventum Financial from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altius Renewable Royalties currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.50.
Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Performance
Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.05). Altius Renewable Royalties had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 227.79%. The firm had revenue of C$1.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Altius Renewable Royalties will post 0.0482034 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile
Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 2,068 MW of operational wind, solar, and hydroelectric projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.
