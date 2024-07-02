AlphaMark Advisors LLC Takes $1.12 Million Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,768 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $95,211,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,996,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth about $55,943,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,136,000 after acquiring an additional 194,700 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded down $7.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $812.32. 7,117,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,640,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $834.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $752.74. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.59 and a 12 month high of $1,229.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

